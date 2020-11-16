close
Mon Nov 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 16, 2020

Ayeza Khan's heavenly beauty in traditional outfit tugs at fans heartstrings

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 16, 2020

Pakistan's inspiring showbiz star Ayeza Khan, who is famous for her  outstanding acting skills and charming beauty, looked heavenly gorgeous in traditional outfit during her latest styling session.

In the pictures she shared on Instagram, Ayeza is seen showing off her awe-inspiring smile and  giving an impression as she reminisced about her pre-wedding days.

The 'Mehar Posh' actress adorned herself in a traditional way as she  wore  heavy jewelry and  bridal makeup to elevate her beauty.

Her stunning look garnered massive likes from her excited fans as she appeared to narrate the tales of eastern heritage yellow outfit.

Danish Taimoor's wife opted for an amazing dress for the latest photo-session to flaunt her elegance that  created the magic for her followers.

Sharing her latest photos, that appear to be a warning to all other charming celebrities of Pakistan's entertainment industry, Ayeza Khan widened her fan base as her admirers lauded her grace.

Latest News

More From Entertainment