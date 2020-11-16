Scott Disick's ex Sofia Richie spends 'dream day' with her pals on a farm

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sofia Richie seemed to return to life after her shocking split from Scott Disick as she looked happier than ever while enjoying a fun-filled moments on Saturday.
The 22-year-old model was surrounded by some of her closet friends and a bunch of animals during her 'dream day' she spent on a farm.
Ahead of their excursion, Sofia shared footage of herself and three female pals. They had a blast taking selfies, feeding and cuddling up to nearly a dozen charismatic llamas.
Richie, In one video, could be seen crouching down and shaking a blue bucket of food.
She sported a loose brown shirt, which she tucked into her denim bottoms, and pulled her brown tresses in a sleek bun.
The rising style icon completed her look with a pair of retro shades and boots.
While attempting to take a selfie with one of the llamas, the beauty was surprised when more came running over to greet her.
'I am a whisper,' Sofia Richie - Scott Disick's ex girlfriend - joked on her Instagram Story, while leaning over a fence and giving one of the furry creates, named Midnight sky, a kiss.