Hailey Bieber leaves onlookers awestruck as she steps out in smashing outfit

Hailey Bieber once again left her fans in awe with her stunning appearance as she stepped out to run a few errands in Los Angeles on Sunday.



The supermodel put her tanned and toned legs on display in denim cut-offs paired with a sweater while stepping out in West Hollywood.

The 23-year-old mesmerised fans as she appeared in an oversized black-and-grey checkered sweater. The wife of Justin Bieber rocked a pair of tall white socks with her chunky patent leather loafers.

The sweet daughter of Stephen Baldwin carried a green leather purse in one hand and wore bright white shades with a black mask covering her face.



Earlier in the week, Hailey's pastor, who had previously baptized Justin and officiated her September 2019 nuptials, was fired from their celebrity church after he admitted to having an affair on his wife Laura.



Shortly after the news broke, Hailey and Justin both appeared to unfollow the couple despite having a heavy presence on their feeds in the past.

She's endured a stressful week following the news that Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz was fired from his gig at the church after admitting to having an affair.

