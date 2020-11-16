close
Mon Nov 16, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 16, 2020

Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic's latest Instagram post leaves fans divided

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 16, 2020

Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan left fans divided as she shared a new snap on Instagram with a black heart emoji.

Esra, who won hearts with her outstanding performance  in  Turkish hit dramas 'Ertugrul' and 'Ramo', flaunted her  true beauty in black outfit.

The picture, she shared on Instagram,  received mixed response from her fans. Some of  her followers  showered praise on her  fascinating  look while others remained in tense as she is seen   gazing into the camera  apparently with a serious mood.

Previously, the versatile  actress shared some stunning pictures from her romantic thriller 'Ramo', showing her with co-star Murat Yıldırım in troublesome situation.

In the first season of 'Ramo', the actress has enthralled fans with her powerful performance. The second season of the show went on-air on September 18.

Some clips of the drama showed her in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım have left her fans in awe.

Esra Bilgic's dazzling looks in the series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

