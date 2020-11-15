Prince Harry surprises royal fans as he appears on a British dancing show

Prince Harry stunned royal fans on Saturday night when he appeared via Zoom on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The Duke of Sussex, who's enjoying life in US after stepping down as senior royal in March, reportedly made an appearance on the show to cheer on fellow military veteran JJ Chalmers.

Chalmers, who is taking part in the competition, had been rehearsing with his professional dance partner, Amy Dowden, when Harry made the video call.

Harry, during the Zoom chat, reportedly said: "When I first met JJ, he was a shell of himself. But then to see you shine through Invictus and to become like yourself again—that was the start of an amazing journey."



Further praising Harry's work with the Invictus Games, Chalmers told the prince, "You know that your vision going into the [Invictus] Games was to take this cohort of individuals and send them off so that they could have an impact on society."

In reply, Harry cheekily joked to Chalmers, "You're definitely having an impact on society now, especially when you're wearing those tight blue shorts and the socks pulled up. It doesn't get better than that!"



Speaking to one of the show’s presenters, Claudia Winkleman, after his dance, Chalmers reflected on the significance of getting to wear his Royal Marines Uniform for the Saturday performance.



"I was given permission from the Royal Navy and the Ministry of Defence and the Royal Marines actually got a new set tailored for me. This means everything to me,” he said.

"I was kind of doing it for anyone who’s ever worn a uniform tonight, and I really hope I’ve not let them down."

JJ Chalmers reportedly met Prince Harry when he volunteered for the royal’s Invictus Games, an international sports competition for wounded or sick military personnel and veterans. Chalmers went on to win three medals and developed a close bond with both The Duke and the games.

