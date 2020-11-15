Kriti Sanon pens poem for fans: 'Unleash your heart, let it take the lead'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian actress Kriti Sanon unleashed her inner poetess and shared words of wisdom to her fans on social media on Instagram.
In the post, the actress poetically advised her followers to "unleash your heart" and "let it take the lead".
"For once in life
Unleash your heart
And let it take the lead
Let it twirl you fearlessly
And sweep you off your feet
Listen, as it whispers the song
That made it skip a beat
It knows no right
It knows no wrong
Just loves, hurts, forgives & repeats," she wrote.