Kriti Sanon pens poem for fans: 'Unleash your heart, let it take the lead'

Indian actress Kriti Sanon unleashed her inner poetess and shared words of wisdom to her fans on social media on Instagram.

In the post, the actress poetically advised her followers to "unleash your heart" and "let it take the lead".

"For once in life

Unleash your heart

And let it take the lead

Let it twirl you fearlessly

And sweep you off your feet

Listen, as it whispers the song

That made it skip a beat

It knows no right

It knows no wrong

Just loves, hurts, forgives & repeats," she wrote.







