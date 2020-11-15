Meghan Markle lauded the military even before Prince Harry came along: report

Meghan Markle’s feelings about servicemen and the job of the military were made clear long before her marriage to Prince Harry ever took place and it would be a lie to paint her as anything but.

The work Markle partook in with the US troops back in the day involved flying out to Spain, Italy, the UK and Turkey with The Joint Chiefs of Staff.

At the time, none of the deployed servicemen were allowed passage home for Christmas and the military called in a number of celebrities to cheer their troops up and boost their morale.

Meghan’s brush with these men was even detailed in Sean Smith’s new book, Meghan Misunderstood and in it he explained how charming and loving the Duchess was at the time. Reportedly, “She was good at improving the mood in any situation.”

Mr. Smith also felt, “Meghan’s role was one that many TV and film stars had fulfilled over the years — greet the serving men and women with a cheery smile and a sympathetic ear and meet as many of them as possible.

“She posed for selfies and joined the others for seasonal singalongs. She didn't have to be Hollywood glamorous — jeans and a sweater with a baseball cap or a Santa hat was the address code, although she had packed some of Rachel Zane’s killer heels for the trip.”

Not only that, but the Duchess even gushed overthe servicemen when she was there and explained how “I have always had such a profound respect for our nation’s troops and military families” and “I cannot thank them enough for everything they do for us.”