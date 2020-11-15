Prince William, Kate Middleton scraped away monarchy’s ‘shine’ with 'uninspiring' moves: report

Kate Middleton and Prince William have come under fire for their lack luster charm as senior royals and have even been branded as "second-fiddle to the monarchy" by the CEO of Republic, Mr. Graham Smith.

Mr Smith touched upon his observations regarding the monarchy’s recent royal losses during one of his most recent interviews with Express UK.

There he was even quoted saying, "I think the monarchy has a difficult decade ahead. They have lost three of their lead stars at the beginning of the year, Andrew has stepped back and will never come back to the front line. Meghan and Harry have left, the Queen is withdrawing more and more due to her age and she is likely to die before the end of the decade.”

He added, “What you are left with is the only recognisable royals as Charles, William and Kate. Charles does not have the same warmth and support that others have and quite frankly William and Kate are rather dull uninspiring individuals that will always play second-fiddle to the next monarch."

"It is all going to take a lot of shine off the monarchy and raise questions on why we have to put up with it. Prince Andrew’s withdrawal from public life not only raising a lot of tricky and difficult questions that aren’t going away but also helps to reduce the monarchy to not much at all. The line-up of royals that we have been used to for so many years is dwindling fast."

However, in light of Mr. Smith's heavy disdain for the royal family, royal expert Mr Fitzwilliams disagrees with his observations. He refuted all of his claims and explained how “There are those who have failed as successful members of the Royal Family. Others have been fulfilled in the roles. William and Kate are perfection in them.”

He believes, “As for always playing second fiddle to the next monarch that is William‘s job when he becomes heir to the throne. Just contrast that with politicians, it has been said that most political careers end in failure, few reach the top and fewer still are a success when they do. Even then, some go on too long.”