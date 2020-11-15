close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 15, 2020

Sheheryar Munawer, Syra Yousuf look mesmerising in latest shoot

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 15, 2020

Pakistani actors Sheheryar Munawer and Syra Yousuf are sizzling in their latest photoshoot.

Sheheryar, in a post on Instagram, shared multiple pictures of the shoot featuring the gorgeous actress.

Sheheryar can be seen sporting an all-black look, with white detailing, as he sported slicked back hair.

Syra, on the other hand, looks angelic in an all-white ensemble. The outfit is paired perfectly with her beautiful waves and a red lip.

Take a look: 



