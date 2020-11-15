Sheheryar Munawer, Syra Yousuf look mesmerising in latest shoot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actors Sheheryar Munawer and Syra Yousuf are sizzling in their latest photoshoot.
Sheheryar, in a post on Instagram, shared multiple pictures of the shoot featuring the gorgeous actress.
Sheheryar can be seen sporting an all-black look, with white detailing, as he sported slicked back hair.
Syra, on the other hand, looks angelic in an all-white ensemble. The outfit is paired perfectly with her beautiful waves and a red lip.
Take a look: