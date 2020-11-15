close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
November 15, 2020

Bella Hadid's confession about her clothes leaves fans scratching their heads

Sun, Nov 15, 2020

Bella Hadid  on Sunday left her fans  scratching their heads   by confessing that  she wears her father's "shirts and jackets".

The supermodel  posted multiple snaps to her Instagram stories days after her dad  Mohamed Hadid celebrated his birthday. 

On one of her latest pictures, Bella wrote , "If you think I am wearing my dads shirts n jackets everyday it's because I am". 

Meanwhile, Bella has also shared some revealing pictures to her social media accounts.

The  sister of Gigi Hadid left little to the imagination in  the photos that were shared to her Insta stories.

