Kangana Ranaut gives colourful touch to regal look for brother's wedding

There is no doubt that B-Town actor Kangana Ranaut has an enviable fashion sense and the the diva, yet again, proved to be the ultimate style queen as she opted for a traditional attire for her brother's wedding but this time added an interesting spin to it.

Sharing the look on her Instagram, the dazzling actress sported a gold and off white sari with a woven cap and shawl which not only accentuated the ethnic look but gave it a colourful spin as well.

As per the caption the outfit is designed by Sabyasachi and Bhuttico.

Even fans were blown away by the diva's ensemble as comments flooded, praising the actress.

Take a look:







