Sun Nov 15, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 15, 2020

Miss family with all my heart: Sonam Kapoor on Diwali celebrations

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 15, 2020

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor feels that this year's Diwali celebrations were not up to the mark as she misses her family. 

Taking to Instagram, the star got candid and said that her Diwali celebrations were left a little bland as her family and friends were not present due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

She shared a picture of her family along with the caption:

"Diwali is about family. And my family really loves celebrating it with all our friends and family. Next year it’ll be that again, I know it. I miss them with all my heart . And I hope I see them soon."



