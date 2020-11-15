Emma Corrin nervous about the royal family watching 'The Crown' season 4

The wait is finally over as Netflix will drop the fourth season of The Crown soon, bringing forth the character of Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin.



Right before the release of the much-awaited new season, Corrin, who just joined the regal drama, discussed the role in a new interview.

"Initially I was very daunted, very much listened to the noise, heard all the voices, and got quickly frustrated and quite scared about it and thought, ‘This isn't actually giving me anything to work with,’” she told E! News in an interview.

"So then I very much had to put blinkers on and just do my own thing,” she added.

"I realized this is a character that I'm playing. This is The Crown's version of Diana. I can bring a lot of what I want to do with this part,” she went on to say.

“Everything that resonates with me. That really changed it for me. It doesn't remove the pressure and the responsibility that I feel, but it made it more manageable to do the role,” she added.

"We'd been working on her body language, and we put together a document that we sent to the script team and said: 'Can you include some of this in the writing because we'd love to really flesh out those scenes?'"

"I felt that if we were trying to depict bulimia in an honest way, we had to actually show it—otherwise it's a disservice to anyone who has been through that," she continued.

"I don't think we should shy away from those conversations; Diana was very candid about her experience with bulimia, and I so admire that,” she added.

Corrin is also pretty nervous about the royals themselves watching the new season.

"I don't know whether they will or they won't watch it. I hope that if they do they enjoy it and appreciate our performances as exactly that—as performances, as interpretations of people who are in the public eye,” she said.

“But I hope that they also don't watch it if they don't want to because understandably it's hard,” she added.