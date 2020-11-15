Kelly Clarkson undergoes COVID-19 test after being exposed to virus

Kelly Clarkson tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday after an outbreak amongst the show’s staff.

As per Entertainment Tonight, at least four staff members of the Kelly Clarkson Show had been exposed to the virus on Thursday after which they were asked to quarantine for two weeks.

The American Idol alum was also exposed but she has tested negative.

According to Deadline, members of the production team tested positive while they were undergoing the COVID-19 safety protocols for the show.

Shot on Thursday, Clarkson’s talk show is scheduled to continue next week with results from retesting currently pending.

Other shows including Chicago Fire and The Real Housewives of Atlanta also had to shut down productions after the virus spread amongst crew members.