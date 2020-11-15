Christina Perri devastated as newborn baby needs surgery immediately after birth

Christina Perri told fans that she might have to deliver the baby earlier than expected

Christina Perri was rushed to the hospital after her pregnancy ran into complications earlier this week.

The singer told her fans that she might have to deliver the baby earlier than expected.

"Hey friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan," she shared. "Baby is having an issue, so I'm gonna be here till it's time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early."



In a devastating news, Perri now says her child would need surgery right after birth.

"There's a lot more that we have to be cautious of. Baby could come at any moment," she explained to her millions of fans. "Basically, there's a complication with the baby's intestines. The baby right now is scheduled to have an operation when they arrive. We'll spend some time in the hospital. We're going to prepare for [the NICU], but anything could happen."

The songstress went on to reveal that her family is trying to stay positive during this tough time.

"I guess the biggest thing is we hope the baby stays inside and can get as big as possible before this big event they have to go through," she expressed. "It's just a couple more weeks, so I'm gonna try to take it easy and hope for the best."