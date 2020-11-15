Prince Harry planning for royal family reconciliation after Remembrance Day feud?

Prince Harry's request of wreath being laid on his behalf was shunned by the Palace brutally

Prince Harry’s spat with the royal family has become much uglier than many expected it to.



The Duke of Sussex's request of wreath being laid on his behalf was shunned by the Palace brutally on Remembrance Day.



Royal historian Robert Lacey believes this is an indicator that things are worse than we thought.

"I think this is an indication that things are worse than we thought," Lacey explained, adding that Harry's request was “perfectly reasonable" and that it being denied might signal that Harry is more interested in mending broken ties with the rest of the royal family,” Lacey said.

"On the face of this, it would seem that Harry is keener on reconciliation or maintaining some sort of link than the palace is to granting one.

The historian added, "The spares are expendable so they are sent to war. It's all part of the cruelty of the spare system."