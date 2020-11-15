Princess Diana's ex-bodyguard says she was 'battered into submission' during final days of life

Princess Diana had been screwed over badly, says ex-bodyguard

Princess Diana was highly traumatised over her very public breakdown of marriage with Prince Charles.



An ex-bodyguard, who watched over the People's Princess, dished she was 'battered into submission' by how her royal marriage crumbled right in front of everyone's eyes.



Lee Sansum, a former military cop, said that public scrutiny got harsher after Diana gave the devastating BBC interview.

During a holiday in St Tropez in July 1997 – the month before she died – Sansum was there to guard Diana and her sons, “It was like when a fighter is knocked down for the last time and they are just done.

“She’d been screwed over badly," he added.

Talking about how the doomed intervew changed Diana's life, he said, "There are absolutely grounds for an investigation – she was used.”

Sansum even raised strict reservations over how Diana was constantly questioned for her sanity while she was exploited by others for their own gain.

He said, "A lot of people said the princess was crazy but I’m trained in various things such as human behaviour.

"I didn’t see any signs of the craziness she was alleged to have. She was just a normal person. Can you imagine being told you’re crazy but you’re not? It must be an awful feeling. She was the most balanced, lovely, caring woman. She was a wonderful mother. She was witty and fun," Sansum continued.