Sat Nov 14, 2020
November 15, 2020

Princess Diana's friend reveals she intended to make documentary like Meghan Markle wants to do

Sun, Nov 15, 2020

Princess Diana was planning on doing documentary films to highlight her humanitarian work, “sort of like” what Meghan wants to do, UK's Daily Express quoted journalist and author Tina Brown as saying.

Brown, a friend of Diana, was referring to multi-million deal that Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry recently signed with Netflix.

"When I had lunch with her, she was talking about doing documentary films, sort of like Meghan wants to do,"she said.

She added, "Diana was the founder of this whole idea of leveraging celebrity for philanthropic causes."

Tina Brown said, Diana would have been a major force in the refugee crisis in the 2000s. "No one has been able to replicate that to the extent that Diana did."

Prince Harry and Megan Markle received backlash at home when they their deal with the streaming giant for making documentaries first emerged.

The criticism followed their move to step down from their royal roles to live a more independent life.

The Duke and Duchess are currently living in the United States along with their son Archie.  

