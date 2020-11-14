Ertugrul: Esra Bilgic hits four million followers on Instagram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actress Esra Bilgic hit the new milestone on Instagram as she crossed 4 million mark on the photo and video sharing app.
The actress rose to international fame for her role in popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" in which she played Halime Hatun, a Seljuk warrior and the wife of Ertugrul Ghazi.
She is immensely popular in Pakistan since the historical TV series is also being aired by the country's state-run TV channel.
The series is being aired on PTV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.