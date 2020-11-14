Sania Mirza shows up at Karachi stadium to buck up Shoaib Malik during PSL 2020 clash

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza was seen witnessing the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi clash on Saturday, apparently supporting her husband Shoaib Malik's "Yellow Storm" team in the PSL 2020 match.

Pictures of Sania Mirza donning a black face mask and watching the game from the stands went viral on social media, with Pakistani cricket enthusiasts welcoming the Indian tennis star to Karachi.

The Zalmi franchise was quick to point out that Sania Mirza had arrived to back "The Yellow Storm" since her husband played for the team.

One Pakistani on Twitter was so overjoyed to see Sania Mirza that he referred to her as "our favourite bhabhi".

Winning the toss, the Lahore Qalandars decided to bowl first against Zalmi.

The tournament resumed to much fanfare in Karachi after the coronavirus pandemic suspended it temporarily, earlier this year.