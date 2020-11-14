TECNO Camon 16 setting new records for 2020 smartphone industry

The premium smartphone brand, TECNO has successfully grabbed the attention of smartphone consumers and tech enthusiasts in Pakistan. In 2020, the internationally renowned brand has made record-breaking sale ramp-ups in the Pakistani smartphone market. It has become one of the hot-selling smartphones in the country. The brand has added another feather to its cap with the launch of Camon 16, the latest model in TECNO’s flagship Camon series.

In a highly competitive global market, TECNO penetrated by taking small, firm steps but soon captured the market with its consumer-friendly products. Since its launch in Pakistan, the company’s sales figure has grown tremendously in response to strong demand for its premium smartphones. The last couple models from the brand had sold out very well and the Camon 16 was no different. The phone was launched on 3rd November at the price of PKR 36,999, receiving an overwhelming response, and sold more than 2000 units on the day of its launch.

The Photography Pioneer Camera Solution phone, Camon 16 contains TAIVOS technology which supports six smart photography functions. The functions include 4K video shooting for a professional SLR feel, AI Beauty Portrait Mode to enhance face beauty and image quality, and the professional shooting anti-shake mode gives the steadiest pictures and videos. Plus, it gives smooth flowing 960fps super slow-motion videos, AI wide-angle selfie dual camera helps take group selfies, and the beautiful night portrait mode gives ultra-clear imaging even in low light.

The brand is known to be setting trends on social media with its innovative campaigns and unique engaging ideas. The brand has produced the first-ever documentary using a smartphone featuring the brand ambassador of the Camon series, Mehwish Hayat. It documents the real-life and the tough daily schedules of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz holder, the heartthrob, Mehwish Hayat. The documentary is shot using the ultimate camera solution phone, Camon 16. TECNO and the documentary were trending on Twitter using the hashtags #MehwishRealLife, #TECNOMobile, and #TAIVOS.

The documentary was a great surprise for TECNO and Mehwish Hayat fans. With innovative ideas and effective marketing strategies, TECNO has made its presence felt in the market and earned the reputation of the most reliable phone brand in Pakistan. The customers are hopeful the brand shall keep up its mark and keep providing premium quality handsets with the latest technologies in the world.

