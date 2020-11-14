Hasan Minhaj to star alongside Jennifer Aniston in ‘The Morning Show’ season 2

Hasan Minhaj will be joining The Morning Show alongside Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon

American comedian Hasan Minhaj may have had to bid adieu to his popular Netflix show Patriot Act recently, but new opportunities seem to be surrounding him left, right and center.

The former Daily Show correspondent will be joining the coveted cast of Apple TV’s The Morning Show for its second season, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, reported Deadline.

The report by the publication claimed that Minhaj “will play Eric, a charismatic, rising star who joins The Morning Show team.”

He also made the announcement on his Instagram, saying: “A new chapter. Can’t wait for y’all to see the new season of @themorningshow!”

Apple TV has yet to announce when the second season of the show will be getting released.

