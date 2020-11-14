Bollywood stars usher in 2020 Diwali cheer with online celebrations

Bollywood’s inner circle has not let Covid-19 hinder their Diwali celebrations, for in lieu of Covid-19 safety protocols; each A-lister's household is celebrating the event in their own socially distant style.



From Kangana Ranaut to, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and even jacqueline Fernandez, all have marked the occasion with a personal flair that is special to each of them, all while reminding fans of the current world crisis.

For e.g. while Kangana chose to put up a snap of herself in traditional attire, Saif Ali Khan’s household chose to share a video of themselves cuddling up next to a fire. Whereas Salman on the other hand went all out and shared a BTS photo from what appears to be a past photoshoot.

