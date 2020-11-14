Arjun Rampal says ‘I have nothing to do with drugs’ after 7 hours of interrogation

Indian film star Arjun Rampal has refuted claims of having any links to the Bollywood's drug nexus as he was grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday.

The Rock On star and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were questioned for seven hours while his friend Paul Bartel was taken into custody, revealed an NCB official, per Hindustan Times.

Talking to reporters after getting grilled, Rampal said: "I have nothing to do with drugs. I have prescription for the medicine which was found at my residence and the prescription has been handed over to NCB officials.”

"I am cooperating with the investigation and the NCB officials are doing a good job,” he added.

An official of the NCB revealed that Rampal’s friend, Bartel, a foreign national, was arrested after interrogation after which the actor and his girlfriend were also grilled on Friday.