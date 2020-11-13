Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian's secret ambitions to bring them face to face in future: report

Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian both reportedly have secret long-term goals which would bring the world’s most famous women face to face in future.

Meghan Markle, who went from B-list Hollywood actress to a world-famous member of the royal family when she tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, may have reportedly her sights set on the White House.

There are speculations and rumours that Prince Harry's wife and Kanye West's sweetheart hold secret ambitions for political supremacy themselves, reportedly gunning for a spot in the White House in 2024, which would see the two celebrities come face-to-face on the election trail.

Meghan's reps rejected the claim, saying she had no current plans. But royal expert Katie Nicholl believes that the Duchess of Sussex may take a shot at the White House.

She reportedly reveals: "I’ve had very reliable information that when Meghan and Harry were negotiating whether to have a pre-nup, she was reluctant to give up her American citizenship, as that would mean giving up ambitions for the White House.

She was reported to have said: "There’s a strong possibility she could run for office – this is a woman who wants to lobby, who wants to make real change and who isn’t afraid of taking risks. Her team have said she’s not seeking a political career, but her political ambitions are no secret among her friends. I’ve heard the White House has been her ultimate goal.”

The 40-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star – who found fame on reality show and has since forged multi million-pound businesses – is currently studying to be a lawyer and has donated millions to charity, as well as working on issues including homelessness and prison reform.

She even visited the White House in 2019 to successfully convince Donald Trump to grant clemency to great-grandmother and former drug dealer Alice Johnson.

When rapper Kanye, 41, Tweeted about his White House ambitions earlier this year, Kim showed her support by retweeting his post with an American flag emoji. And her pal, showbiz journalist Perez Hilton, says that despite Kanye failing to make the White House this time, it could be a different story in 2024.

Showbiz journalist Perez Hilton reportedly says: "It’s completely possible that Kanye could be elected president, and that Kim would be First Lady. Secretly, she’d love to make it to the White House. But she’ll want him to get his mental health in check over these next few years, so he’s taken more seriously."

Royal expert Katie Nicholl and showbiz journalist Perez Hilton cast light on Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashians ’s secret ambitions, which reportedly could lead to a battle, according to closeronline.co.uk.