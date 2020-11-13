close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 13, 2020

Karachi man masquerading as FIA official arrested

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 13, 2020

The Federal Investigation Agency arrested a person masquerading as an additional director from the agency, officials said Friday.

According to the officials, the impersonator had set up a counterfeit office and had forged an identification card of the FIA.

The man threatened people and extorted money from them, the officials said.

The FIA officials said that the person would introduce his wife as an additional sessions judge.

