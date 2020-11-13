Karachi man masquerading as FIA official arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Federal Investigation Agency arrested a person masquerading as an additional director from the agency, officials said Friday.
According to the officials, the impersonator had set up a counterfeit office and had forged an identification card of the FIA.
The man threatened people and extorted money from them, the officials said.
The FIA officials said that the person would introduce his wife as an additional sessions judge.