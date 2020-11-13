PSL-2020: Karachi Kings will perform '100%' in playoffs, says Imad Wasim

Captain of the Karachi Kings Imad Wasim. — The News/Files

KARACHI: Imad Wasim, captain of the Karachi Kings, said that his team is in full form and will try to give a "one-hundred-percent" performance in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.



He said this during a virtual press conference in the city on Friday.



The Karachi Kings captain said that fast bowler Mohammad Amir is fully fit and is a match-winning bowler.



Imad said that as of now all the participating teams in the PSL playoffs are equally good and Karachi Kings will try their best to win their first match to qualify for the final.





