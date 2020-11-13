Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fumbled, ‘making things worse’ without wanting to: report

A royal expert has come to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s aid, claiming that the duo only intended to "make things better" but got caught "making everything worse."



Royal expert Ingrid Seward touched on the couple’s reported blunder during her interview with Page Six and was quoted saying, “Meghan’s whole thing was, ‘Look at me’, but I think she had a big heart and really want to make things better.”

At the end of the day Ms. Seward belives, “She and Harry really did want to make things better together and all they’ve actually managed to do it make things worse.”