Judge rules against Britney Spears to remove father from conservatorship

Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears, who has controlled the singer's life for over 12 years, will continue to act as the legal conservatorship after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled against Britney's favour.

The news comes to a shock for Spears and her fans as the Circus singer attempted to suspend her father's right to control her assets, finances and personal affairs.

However, the judge said that future petitions for his suspension and even removal would be considered in the future.

It is key to mention that Spears' relationship with her father has been very tumultuous and him continuing his control over her puts her singing career in question.

"My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father," the pop singer's lawyer, Samuel Ingham told the judge according to TMZ.

"She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career."

Her father had temporarily taken a break from the role last year due to health issues and in turn the Toxic singer requested that his temporary replacement Jodi Montgomery, be made permanent.

The judge, however, did approve the singer's request of appointing Bessemer Trust, a corporate trust management company, to act as the co-conservator over her estate along with her father.

The singer, 36, who wanted her father suspended said that he wished "to retain full functional control of her assets, books and records in the face of Britney's objections".

Spears' attorneys said his "sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her".