Fri Nov 13, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 13, 2020

Saba Qamar believes 'mental peace is greatest wealth'

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 13, 2020

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar seems to be in a positive place mentally as her latest snap on Instagram suggests.

In the post, the stunning star can be seen soaking up the sun as she smiles peacefully.

She is sporting a baby pink top with some light wash jeans.

"There is no greater wealth in this world than peace of mind," the caption read.

Take a look:



