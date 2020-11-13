Saba Qamar believes 'mental peace is greatest wealth'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Saba Qamar seems to be in a positive place mentally as her latest snap on Instagram suggests.
In the post, the stunning star can be seen soaking up the sun as she smiles peacefully.
She is sporting a baby pink top with some light wash jeans.
"There is no greater wealth in this world than peace of mind," the caption read.
Take a look: