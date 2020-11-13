Demi Lovato opens up on quarantine life post-split from Max Ehrich: ‘I started meditating’

Demi Lovato’s quarantine routine has nosy fans curious; many even wonder how the singer is spending her free time alone in single-city, without ex fiancé Max Ehrich by her side.



At the beginning of quarantine I got really into meditation, actually. I started meditating more.” Lovato admitted on the Late Night With Seth Meyers.

"It was something I had kind of done in the past but not really made a lifestyle out of it. Now I've started meditating. I kind of came up with this new philosophy that I'm never bored. I never have to worry about being bored because I can always meditate no matter where I am or what I'm doing. That's helped me a lot."

Currently, "[I'm] just building better relationships with my friends and family and even my dogs, getting to walk them is something I didn't get to do when I was working so much."

The singer concluded her recap by admitting how "This quarantine has been a nice little experience for me to get to know myself better."