Meghan Markle rescued Prince Harry from life as Prince William's ‘perpetual backup’: report

Prince Harry’s life as Prince William’s right hand was reportedly not something the spare was willing to accept.



Thus, in his effort to escape his predetermined future, the prince chose Meghan Markle, simply because she helped free him from life as a ‘perpetual backup.’



The royal expert who brought forward this claim is Robert Lacey. During one of his most recent interviews, the author touched upon just how strenuous the role of being the spare child truly is.

Accoding to Yahoo he was qoted saying, “I mean, clearly the royal plan and expectation was that Harry would marry a nice, interesting girl called Henrietta or Annabel and go and live in the country and be happy with the role of spare."

Mr. Lacey explained that the royal family expected him to be just as happy "as he had been, very loyally during the early years of the marriage of William and Kate.”

Lacey concluded his point by nothing how a life with Meghan held more glamour and freedom he could ever hope to achieve on his own. After all, “[Meghan] offered a more challenging and inspiring and creative destiny than being his brother’s perpetual backup” at the time.