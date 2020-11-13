Priyanka Chopra shares first glimpse of movie 'We Can Be Heroes': It's finally here!

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to reveal the first look of 'We Can Be Heroes' - a movie for all ages

Priyanka Chopra is preparing to wow her fans in a different avatar in upcoming project We Can Be Heroes.

The actress took to Instagram to reveal the first look of the movie which will be 'liked by all ages.'

Pee Cee also shared details of the stellar cast she is working alongside in the film.

“Wohooo! It’s finally here! Presenting the first look for - We Can Be Heroes!!!! It’s directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day!!! A kids classic," Priyanka wrote.

She added, "Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I'm so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character. More on this coming soon…”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Priyanka admitted how getting married at the peak of her career was not on the cards.



"For a really long time, I was like, I don't know," she said.



Pee Cee is married to US singer Nick Jonas and the two tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Udaipur in December 2018.