Heartless Prince Charles told Princess Diana he didn't love her a night before their wedding

[embed_video1 url=videoidi6181432922001 style=center playertype=bc] A night before their extavagant wedding, Prince Charles made a devastating confession to Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Princess Diana had a marriage of conveniece, which was actually devoid of love and warmth.



Charles thought the 19-year-old would be a suitable match for him to produce future heirs to the British throne, and thus did not have feelings for her.

A night before their extavagant wedding, Charles gave Diana a devastating blow, by telling her he did not love her.

The bombshell claim was made by the late Princess's friend Penny Thornton on ITV's new documentary The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess.

"One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding Charles told her that he didn't love her," Thornton said. "I think Charles didn't want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana."

She continued, Thorton added, "She didn't want to go through with the wedding at that point, she thought about not attending the wedding."

During BBC's Panorama interview of Diana, Diana revealed Charles was in an extra-marital affair with old flame Camilla Parker.

"Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," she told Martin Bashir.



Diana even admitted to being in an affair herself with James Hewitt. When Bashir asked her if she was disloyal to Charles, she said about Hewitt, "Yes, I adored him. Yes, I was in love with him."