Entertainment

Web Desk
November 13, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to celebrate their first Thanksgiving in new home in US

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 13, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will   celebrate their first Thanksgiving in US  since they stepped down from their royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of  Sussex are living in the US after stepping down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

According to reports, preparations to mark Thanksgiving are at full swing as the Duchess of Sussex wants to to make the holiday memorable.

"Meghan is a big fan of Thanksgiving and used to share photos of her celebrations on now-defunct Instagram and lifestyle blog, The Tig," according to Daily Star.

The publication reported that the former actress shut down the blog when she tied the knot to Prince Harry.

In one of her old posts, Meghan said her parents, Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle, would "give a lot" as they both "came from little".

Sharing her experience, she wrote: "Both my parents came from little, so they made a choice to give a lot – buying turkeys for homeless shelters at Thanksgiving, delivering meals to patients in hospice care, donating any spare change in their pocket to those asking for it, and performing quiet acts of grace."

