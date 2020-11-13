Prince Harry, Prince William's representatives decline to comment on new season of 'The Crown'

The new season of “The Crown” released on Netflix on Sunday revolves around Diana and heir to the throne Prince Charles.



According to Reuters, it delves into the marriage of Diana and Charles, as well as Diana’s struggles with bulimia and both of their affairs.



Citing experts, the report said the constant revisiting of her story piles on the pressure for William and Harry, whether they watch such shows or not

“After she died, they pleaded with people to let their mother rest in peace because they found it incredibly upsetting,” said British royal biographer Penny Junor.

“I think it’s been really incredibly hard for them,” Junor said. “Maybe they just put the shutters down and they don’t watch and they can close their ears to it all, I don’t know. But I really feel for them.”

Representatives for William and Harry declined to comment on the new season of “The Crown.”