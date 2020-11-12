close
Thu Nov 12, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 12, 2020

Dirilis:Ertugrul actor shares throwback picture from the sets of historical TV series

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 12, 2020

Cem Uçan aka Aliyar Bey on Thursday shared a throwback picture from "Dirilis:Ertugrul", the historical Turkish series which became a global hit.

Taking to Instagram, Cem shared the picture to her Instagram stories. The series is being aired on PTV with Urdu language dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Cem recently met Pakistani actor Imran Abbas in Istanbul and expressed his desire to visit the South Asian country.

