Thu Nov 12, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 12, 2020

MQM founder Altaf Hussain among others included in FIA's 'Most Wanted Terrorists' list

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 12, 2020
Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain (MQM-L) founder's file photo. Photo: File

KARACHI:  The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has included the name of  Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain (MQM-L), among others in its 'Most Wanted Terrorists' list.

The FIA's anti-terrorism wing released a list of 1,210 most wanted terrorists on Wednesday, which includes the name of the MQM founder, among others.

Known as the FIA's Red Book, the list also includes the names of Iftikhar Hussain, Muhammad Anwar, and Kashif Kamran, all three of whom — alongside Hussain — are accused of murdering MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq.

Earlier this month, the MQM founder had claimed he was facing financial ruin and was unable to pay his bills and expenditures. The handwritten letter — posted by the MQM leader’s deputy Mustafa Azizabadi on the party's official Twitter account — came three weeks after the London High Court issued freezing orders on six properties controlled by Altaf Hussain.

Deputy High Court Judge Peter Knox QC had ordered that the MQM founder may continue using Abbey View house, High View Gardens first house, Whitchurch Lane first house, Brookfield Avenue house, High View Gardens second house, Whitchurch Lane second house, and the MQM's 1st Floor Elizabeth House office till the outcome of the dispute between him and the party's splinter wing in Pakistan.

However, the judge had barred Altaf Hussain and his associates from selling these properties.

