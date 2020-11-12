Gen Bajwa holds meetings with AJK PM, Afghan ambassador

Army chief Gen Bajwa meets Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Najibullah Alikhil. Photo: ISPR Twitter

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met the prime minister of Azad Kashmir and the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan separately, said the ISPR.

Gen Bajwa welcomed the Afghan ambassador Najibullah Alikhil and discussed the defence and security cooperation among Pakistan and Afghanistan, among other issues.

"The army chief welcomed the Afghanistan ambassador and expressed the hope that his services will help optimize Pakistan- Afghanistan bilateral relations," said a statement by the ISPR.

"Regional security situation, the ongoing Afghan Peace Process, border management and defence and security cooperation were discussed [during the meeting as well]," read the ISPR statement.

Separately, the army chief and Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider also met to discuss the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and in the Indian occupied Kashmir.



