close
Thu Nov 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 12, 2020

Kylie Jenner slays in tiny outfit as she takes rose bath ahead of Christmas

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 12, 2020

Makeup mogul  Kylie Jenner once again  sent fans wild with her sizzling look in tiny outfit as she shared a brand new  snap  ahead of  Christmas.

In the picture, she shared on her Instagram Thursday, 'The Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star looks ravishing in a bath tub which was filled with  flowers.

The 23-year-old beauty gave a little touch of makeup to her gorgeous  look and  she let her locks cascade  upon  her shoulders to elevate her  beauty.

Previously, the reality star set the rumour mill spinning with her  attention-grabbing post, revealed she was missing a certain someone.

Kylie Jenner gave a attractive pout to the camera as she flaunted  her curves while posing in front of her living room mirror.

She  wrote a cryptic caption that really got fans talking, as Kylie teased: 'Miss u missin me'.

Latest News

More From Entertainment