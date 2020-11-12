Kangana Ranaut stuns fans in ethereal outfit for brother's wedding

Actress Kangana Ranaut says that the outfit took 14 months to be made.

Bollywood megastar Kangana Ranaut stole fans' hearts when she shared a video on Instagram of her spinning in a jaw-dropping lehnga, which she wore for her brother's wedding.

In the caption, the stunner shared details of the outfit, designed by Anuradha Vakil, saying that the "Gujrati bandhani lehnga" took a whopping "14 months" to be crafted.

She added that the particular style of embroidery was "a dying art" and that she was "privileged enough" to support the craft.

Kangana could be seen pairing the outfit with some beautiful jewelry designed by Sabyasachi.

