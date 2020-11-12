close
Thu Nov 12, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 12, 2020

Kangana Ranaut stuns fans in ethereal outfit for brother's wedding

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 12, 2020
Actress Kangana Ranaut says that the outfit took 14 months to be made.  

Bollywood megastar Kangana Ranaut stole fans' hearts when she shared a video on Instagram of her spinning in a jaw-dropping lehnga, which she wore for her brother's wedding.

In the caption, the stunner shared details of the outfit, designed by Anuradha Vakil, saying that the "Gujrati bandhani lehnga" took a whopping "14 months" to be crafted.

She added that the particular style of embroidery was "a dying art" and that she was "privileged enough" to support the craft.

Kangana could be seen pairing the outfit with some beautiful jewelry designed by Sabyasachi.

Take a look at the gorgeous ensemble:  



