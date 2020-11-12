PML-N willing to hold dialogue with army if PTI shown the door, says Maryam

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz. — AFP/File

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that her party is willing to hold talks with the military establishment, however, only under the condition that the PTI government is shown the door.

Her remarks came during an interview with BBC Urdu.

Maryam is currently on a campaign trail in Gilgit-Baltistan in connection with the upcoming elections for the region's legislative assembly.

She claimed that the establishment had contacted her close associates for talks.

"The establishment has contacted many people around me, but no one has contacted me directly," Maryam said.

Asked whether she was ready to hold talks with the current leadership of the Pakistan Army, she said: "The start of talks from the PDM platform could be considered provided the fake government is sent home."

The PML-N vice-president added: "The army is my institution. We will definitely talk but within the ambit of the Constitution."

She said it will be unacceptable if anyone "tries to step out of the batting crease and play".



"Things will be discussed within the (scope) that has been laid down by the Constitution. And [talks] will now be held in front of the people, not in secret."

Maryam stressed that she is not against any institutions. "I am not against [institutions] but I think this government will have to go home if we are to move forward," she said.





