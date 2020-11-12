Yasir Hussain latest Instagram picture melts fans' hearts

Yasir Hussain shares an endearing photo on Instagram.

Yasir Hussain shared an endearing photo of a man whose smile melted fans' hearts.

The photo, which he shared on Instagram, saw fans praise the unknown man as many commented on the man's joy despite his surroundings.

Yasir shared the picture along with the following caption:

"I saw this beautiful and positive smile at a traffic signal. don’t know his name but i took his permission before clicking the picture.

“muskuraiye aap zinda hain aur lakhon se behtar halaat hai hain . Allah ka shukar ada karen (Smile because you are alive and in a better place than most people. Be thankful to God.)."







