close
Thu Nov 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 12, 2020

Yasir Hussain latest Instagram picture melts fans' hearts

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 12, 2020
Yasir Hussain shares an endearing photo on Instagram. 

 Yasir Hussain shared an endearing photo of a man whose smile  melted fans' hearts. 

The photo, which he shared on Instagram, saw fans praise the unknown man as many commented on the man's joy despite his surroundings.

Yasir shared the picture along with the following caption:

"I saw this beautiful and positive smile at a traffic signal. don’t know his name but i took his permission before clicking the picture.

“muskuraiye aap zinda hain aur lakhon se behtar halaat hai hain . Allah ka shukar ada karen (Smile because you are alive and in a better place than most people. Be thankful to God.)."



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz