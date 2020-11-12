Queen Elizabeth has ‘had enough’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth II appears to have had enough of the drama involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



After the fiasco that unleashed following the rejection of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s request of laying a wreath on their behalf at the Cenotaph, royal experts appear to have seen this as a signal from the monarch about having had ‘enough’ of the royal pair.

Host of E! News, Morgan Stewart said: “They’ve detached themselves from the royal family and in the times we’ve spoken about them since they’ve been in LA, there have been some small requests they’ve asked for.”

“It’s been sort of like, ‘OK, we can accommodate, we’re figuring our way.’ This was the first blatant… this is the line,” she went on to say.

“You’re not senior members of the royal family anymore. Enough. We’re not catering for you, you live in Santa Barbara, you’ve got rich, famous neighbors, you want to focus on other things,” she said.

“We’re not doing things on behalf of you. You either show up like you’re supposed to do, or you’re not a part of it,” she added.

However, co-host of the show, Kyn Whitley condemned the palace’s decision and compared it to King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson’s treatment by the royals.

“They would not let King Edward be involved any longer in any of the family matters so I think they just set an example that they can’t come back, especially when it’s a big family thing,” she said.

“But I felt bad for him because as a young boy he lost his mom and maybe, with him, laying a wreath for Remembrance can be attached to him,” she added.