Ranbir Kapoor opens up about falling in love with Alia Bhatt: throwback

Ranbir Kapoor also said that he values relationship with Alia Bhatt better than his previous ones

One of Bollywood’s most adored couples, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, has been serving relationship goals for all us single folks out there.

With four years down, the lovebirds are still closer than ever and may be inching towards taking the next big step in their relationship.

An unearthed interview of the Tamasha actor has been making rounds on social media here he opened up about falling in love with the Raazi actor.

Ranbir had said during an interview, per Times of India, that he is hoping not to overshare as he wishes for his love to blossom in the space and time it gets. He also claimed that Alia is flowing as an actor who always gives him ample to take inspiration from, professionally as well as personally.

He also spoke about the fresh feeling of being in love during the initial days, claiming it is always ‘exciting’.

Referencing at his past failed relationships, Ranbir also said that he values this better now than he did previously.