Busta Rhymes wants to compete with Eminem

The Detroit native has been praised by another rapper who wants to challenge him.

According to reports, Eminem and Jay-Z have been named as potential Verzuz opponents by rapper Busta Rhymes.



During an interview with Complex when he was asked who he would like to face in the Verzus ring, a US webcast series which artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live and Apple Music, he said “I would love to spar against anybody,” Busta replied. “As long as their catalogue is a powerful catalogue because I don’t want to do a corny Verzuz.

He added, “I don’t wanna do no Verzuz with anybody whose catalogue isn’t crazy. And I would love to do a Verzuz with somebody that I’m a fan of because I’m only trying to compete with somebody that brings the best out of me.”

He continued: “I would love to do a Verzuz with Eminem, I would love to do a Verzuz with Lil Wayne. I would love to do a Verzuz with Hov.



