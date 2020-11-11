PSL-2020: Team official isolated after testing positive for COVID-19

The logo of the PSL. — Files

KARACHI: A team official participating in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 was isolated after he tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from PCB confirmed that “an individual” has been shifted to an isolation room in the team hotel after he tested positive for COVID-19.

While PCB refrained from disclosing the identity of the person who has been infected, sources confirmed the person belongs to the coaching staff of a participating team.

The individual had earlier tested negative before reporting to the team hotel after his assignment in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The cricket board, while confirming the development, added that as per the PCB COVID-19 protocols, the entire squad to which the individual belonged, underwent COVID-19 tests and all returned with negative results.

This is the second instance of an individual participating in PSL returning with positive tests after reporting at the team hotel. Both will now remain in isolation until receiving two negative reports.

Earlier, Mehmudullah and James Vince — both of Multan Sultans — had to withdraw from PSL after testing positive for COVID-19 at their respective home countries, Bangladesh and England.

The PCB has put a bio-secure bubble for the health and safety of players participating in the tournament — which disconnects them from physical contact with anyone outside the bubble.