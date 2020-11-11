Feeling down? Sana Javed has the perfect advice for you

Sana Javed is actively seen sharing motivational posts and inspirational quotes for her fans. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/File

Pakistani actress Sana Javed on Wednesday took to her Instagram to radiate motivation for all those who are feeling a bit low or are having a rough day.

In her Instagram story, the Khaani starlet has urged her fans to never give in to the blues and keep their spirits up. "Having a rough day? Place your hand at the heart. Feel that? That's called purpose. You are alive for a reason!" the post read.

The actress has been actively seen sharing motivational posts and inspirational quotes for her fans and takes interest in other developmental issues of the country. Previously, she had paid rich tributes to healthcare professionals for their hard work, efforts, and sacrifice during the coronavirus pandemic.