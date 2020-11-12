close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 12, 2020

Lahore girl allegedly raped by man after being promised a job

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 12, 2020
Representational image. — Bigstock/Files

LAHORE: A man is alleged by police to have raped a girl after he brought her to Lahore's Naulakha with the promise of getting her a job.

The girl hails from Narowal, said police on Wednesday, adding that they have arrested the main suspect and his two accomplices.

According to the FIR registered at the Naulakha Police Station, the girl had come from Narowal in search of a job.

Two suspects reportedly tricked her and brought her to a quarter where a third person allegedly raped her for two days, said police.


