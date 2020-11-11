Mohammad Amir reacts after Misbah drops him for New Zealand tour

Pakistan's pacer Mohammad Amir. — AFP/Files

Pacer Mohammad Amir on Wednesday reacted rather calmly after he was sacked from the squad that is set to tour New Zealand this month.



Amir, out-of-form batsman Asad Shafiq, and 38-year-old Shoaib Malik were the biggest casualties as chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq named a massive 35-man squad for the upcoming tour.

Amir, responding to a tweet where he was questioned how he could have been dropped when the World Cup is just around the corner, said that "only Misbah 'saab' could answer that query", before wishing the team best of luck.

The use of the word "saab" instead of the usual title of "coach" or "selector", as well as the general tone, implied that Amir is unhappy with the call and wanted to register his protest without making it too obvious.